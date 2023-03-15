Tinubu’s silence over attacks against Igbo in Lagos portends grave danger – Labour Party 

The Labour Party has said that the silence by the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the continuous ethnic profiling and hate propaganda against Igbo in Lagos state portends great danger to Nigeria’s corporate existence and national stability.

The party noted that Nigerians expected Tinubu as a leader and former governor of the state to have s out against the threats and intimidation being targeted at Igbo and citizens from the South/South region in Lagos and any other tribe

Spokesman of LP Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Yinusa Tanko, who made the assertion in a statement to journalists in lagos Wednesday regretted that Tinubu’s silence has gone a long way to support the impression in many quarters that he is the main enabler.

Tanko reminded Tinubu that there is life outside politics, stressing that the ethnic propaganda war against Igbos and other tribes in Lagos could give rise to internal strife in the country, which may be hard to contain.

He maintained, “Tinubu’s failure to call our brothers in the south west who are majorly his supporters to order, also gives the impression that the New York Times was right in describing him as a divisive character.

“We are worried over what could become of Nigeria, especially, the grave danger to ethnic war against other tribes, if he presides over Nigeria as its President.

“We must be reminded that when Hitler started with Communists, everyone kept quiet, he descended on Catholics, everyone kept quiet and he descended on Jews, everyone kept quiet because he is not Jewish, until Hitler descended on all.

“The story about the Rwandan example is too gory to contemplate. But, the way things are going in Lagos state, where Tinubu is also said to be a settler, shows that Rwanda can happen in Nigeria.”

This also he said served a warning to all concerned citizens nation wide that Nigeria is one and no any tribe should be a target, for political gain, Tanko explained.

Responding to claims that Tinubu does not want to speak out in order not to hurt the political campaign strategy, which may likely favour his party, Tanko declared that “statesmanship, more than any virtue is a sine qua non for harmony in a plural society like ours.

“If am I were Tinubu, I will call my supporters to order and reduce acrimony.

“For God’s sake, where is the unity in victory, albeit contested? Why is Lagos election do or die for a president-elect? This is a bad omen. Perhaps, Tinubu is angry that majority of voters in Lagos did not vote for him,” Tanko stressed.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

