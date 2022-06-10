Tinubu’s Victory’ll unite APC – Sen Balogun

The Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Senator Kola Balogun, Friday, said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the capacity to unite the APC and work for its victory in the 2023 general elections.

Sen Balogun in a congratulatory message to the presidential candidate by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr Dapo Falade, declared that Tinubu’s victory at the just-concluded APC presidential primary would further promote the cause and course of unity in the party and in Nigeria.

He noted that as a leader with a large heart, who over the years built a cult-like followership across the country a factor which accounted for his victory, Tinubu has the capacity to further unite the party.

“The emergence of Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate will further unite party members and is also a great booster for the party ahead the 2023 elections. He is a builder of men whose groundswell of loyal, committed, and dedicated supporters, cuts across all the nooks and crannies of the country.” he said

Senator Balogun stressed that Tinubu also demonstrated his large-heartedness and sense of unity in the party by paying a visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday.

“For all intents and purposes, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a dogged fighter who emerged victorious at the 2022 Special Convention and Presidential Primary of our great party, the APC.

“The victory of the APC leader did not come as a surprise. Rather, it is well-deserved, after having worked over the years to build and sustain the party.

“These influential APC chieftains, who are leaders in their own right, in the spirit of unity and in promoting the interest of the party, dropped their ambitions and declared their support for Senator Tinubu.”

