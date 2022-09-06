Tinubu’s visit to Jonathan strategic – APC

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to respond to his query on what he described as “16 years of cash and carry government” by the main opposition party.

Also, the APC said Tinubu’s recent visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan was strategic.

Tinubu said rather than responding appropriately to issues, the main opposition party resulted to unnecessary abuse.

Previous altercations

The former Lagos state governor had accused the PDP of mismanaging the country during its 16 years in power.

The PDP, according to him, “spent 16 years and forgot that there is a railway infrastructure that can do haulage, human carriage, animal and food carriage across the length and breadth of the country.

“They (PDP) got there and turned it to an incubator. I wonder why they still exist as a party. These are people still fighting for leadership of their party, looking for the direction of the compass. We are not equal at all; we are smarter. We know the road; let them follow.

“We are not just the ones to hurl abuses and insults at our rivals’ party. We don’t need it. We are smarter; we are brilliant; we are courageous; we are not like them,” Tinubu had said.

PDP slams ex-Lagos gov

But while responding to Tinubu’s allegation via a statement by the PDP’s spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the party said Tinubu’s comment was an attempt to divert attention from the main issues of the failures of the APC government.

It said, “The fixation only exposes Tinubu as a paper candidate who is confused, nervy and intimidated by Atiku and the achievements of the PDP.

“Unlike the APC that is dead, the PDP is not only alive and existing but also strong, united and focused on its mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect the nation from the misrule of the APC.”

And Tinubu hits back

In a counter statement by Director, Media & Publicity of Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, the APC presidential candidate said instead of the PDP responding to the issues raised, “the party abandoned all decorum and hurled personal abuses at him. This is usually the trademark of a party that has nothing to offer the people. No decent person expects PDP to do better though. The party and its leaders were clueless as ruling party and still rudderless in opposition.”

The ruling party said: “We have had cause in the past to state our objective in the five-month campaign leading to the 25 February, 2023 presidential election not to trade personal insults. Our party and our presidential candidate will focus on issues that are important to improving the quality of life of Nigerians.

“The PDP has again demonstrated that it has nothing to offer to better the lives of our people just like it’s sordid past in government. PDP only wants to keep its floundering campaign alive by engaging in groundless muckraking.

“PDP and its ever clueless leaders did more shameful things, by declaring falsely that the governing party was dead, when they know it is the party that they needed to beat to realise the inordinate ambition of their perennial candidate and perennially failed Atiku Abubakar.

“PDP as a party was not satisfied with this lie as it launched a chapter from its propaganda playbook that the APC government has achieved nothing when our administration’s stellar achievements are there for even the blind to see.

“Let us make it clear to the PDP: the current APC government has many achievements to be proud of unlike the PDP that squandered and plundered Nigeria’s resources and could not even deliver a simple Second Niger bridge to the people of South East that have always delivered votes for it since 1999. To the shame of PDP and eternal credit to APC, President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the bridge this year.

“Also this year, President Buhari will complete the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, abandoned for 16 years by the PDP. Among its many laudable achievements, the current APC-led government has to its credit Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe rail network and over 13,000 kilometres of roads, including bridges at different stages of completion across the country. This contrasted with the PDP years when in its first 10 years spent N633 billion on only 4,752 kilometres of road.

“The Buhari administration has completed no fewer than five airports and will take the credit for ensuring that the $17 billion Dangote refinery and petrochemical complex and the $3 billion Lekki Deep Sea Port are accomplished.

“President Buhari can point to unprecedented investments in agriculture through the Anchor Borrowers scheme for rice, maize, cotton and others. Under the APC-led administration, Nigeria became the biggest producer of rice in Africa and cut down Nigeria’s rice and food import bill significantly.

“Nigeria remains net producer of maize, sesame, yam, millet, cashew and sorghum on the back of the life changing investments in agriculture by the Buhari administration. The APC government completed over 200 Dams and Irrigation projects to help farmers plant throughout the year. In 2021, Nigeria produced 23 million tonnes of maize according to Maize Farmers Association.

“The Buhari government will be eternally remembered for its unprecedented social investment programme that has reduced poverty in the land and given hope to millions of vulnerable homes.

“Do we need to remind the PDP of the shame it wore as badge of honour every Christmas during its 16 years of mis-governance when Nigerians were made to queue to buy petrol. This ugly spectacle at the pumps disappeared in the last seven years.

“Doubtless, our party and candidates acknowledge the new challenges of insecurity and the economy. These are being confronted squarely by the Buhari administration.

“The incoming APC government as Tinubu revealed is already strategising on how to deal with the problems, as governing is a continuum.”

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in another statement on Monday, signed by its spokesman Mouka Felix, accused PDP of fanning embers of hate and disunity in the country.

APC was reacting to a statement condemning the visit of its presidential candidate Bola Tinubu to the former President Goodluck Jonathan.

MouKa said: “Again, the PDP proves itself as a party afflicted with chronic myopia, lacking in vision and incapable of recognizing the imperative of elevating the common good of our country above partisan quibbles. That party’s obsession with puerile partisanship blinds it to existential and strategic opportunities to heal old wounds, mend fences, and build bridges of national unity and harmony. Sadly, the PDP would rather fan the embers of hate and division.

“Asiwaju’s consultative visit to the former President was a strategic move for national unity and cohesion, a move worthy of commendation and emulation.

“The infantile outburst on the Asiwaju/Jonathan parley by the same PDP that claims to be on a self-styled mission to unify Nigeria only betrays the party’s extreme hypocrisy and folly.

“The PDP’s track record of 16 years of misrule, corruption and squandermania, remains indelible in the consciousness of Nigerians. Contrary to PDP’s laughable claim that the duo of Asiwaju Tinubu and Sen. Shettima are distancing themselves from President Buhari’s administration, it is on record that this government deftly managed two economic recessions, and pulled the nation back from the precipice where PDP’s years of atrocious rule left it hanging precariously.

“Our party and its Presidential Candidate are seeking the mandate of Nigerians to consolidate on the foundation of restoration and greatness that has been laid across all sectors by the Buhari administration. The PDP and it’ co-peddlers of hate and disunity cannot stop this noble aspiration.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

