Tiny Tyson Fury sculpture goes on display

An artist known for his microscopic pieces has paid tribute to newly crowned boxing champion Tyson Fury by recreating him on the head of a nail.

Willard Wigan, whose works are so small they are usually viewed through a microscope, said he was inspired by Fury, “the modern-day Muhammad Ali”.

Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title in an epic fight with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last weekend.

His creation, Hard As Nails, has now gone on display in Birmingham.

Mr Wigan, who said he made the microsculpture out of a nylon cable tie before painting it with one of his eyelashes, said he felt Fury was “one of the greatest boxers ever”.

“His belief system inspires everybody,” he said.

“Myself, when I’m doing my work, I’m getting greater and greater and greater, you know, that’s why I’m the greatest micro artist in the world.

“And I’ve paid a tribute to the greatest heavyweight, one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.”

The artwork is on display at an exhibition of his work at the Birmingham Contemporary Art Gallery.

“I’d be the happiest man in the world if Tyson Fury came to see it, came to the exhibition,” he said.

“I think I’d grow wings and fly around the room.”