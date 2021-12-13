Titan Trust Bank upgrades digital banking platforms

Titan Trust Bank Limited has upgraded its mobile banking applications, internet banking, USSD banking, ATM and Points of Sale (POS) digital banking platforms to enable its customers to bank from anywhere at any time.

Speaking with newsmen on the bank’s strides in its digital banking platforms, Mr. Mudassir Amray, the group managing director/CEO, Titan Trust Bank, said, “Being the first licensed national commercial bank in the past 10 years, Titan Trust Bank recognizes the unique opportunities and challenges that face it as a new entrant in the competitive Nigerian banking space. Therefore, the bank is determined to play at the forefront of new and emerging technologies and ensure superior customer experiences for all our customers.”

Speaking further, he noted that the aim of the bank is to create value through superior technology by providing convenient solutions for all its customers.

“We have continued to upgrade and offer best in class digital banking services including electronic funds transfer at Points of Sale (POS) terminals, debit cards, internet banking, mobile banking and the *922# USSD services. We have continued to invest heavily in developing and adopting some of the most user-friendly and seamless digital platforms in the market.

“Our debit cards, which are accepted across all terminals within and outside Nigeria, have continued to allow customers to pay for goods and services with ease.

“As a bank, we are focused on delivering digital and fintech solutions that will position us as Africa’s most trusted financial institution.

“To meet the yearnings of our teeming corporate customers, Titan Trust Bank launched its new Internet Banking platform purpose-built by our IT team from scratch to provide customised payment services. The application guarantees a secure and convenient way for our corporate customers to access and transact on their accounts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“Our mobile application continues to be available on both Android and iOS devices. Constantly being updated with features to make transacting seamless for our customers, the Titan Mobile App remains arguably the best in the Nigerian banking industry today, providing instant electronic funds transfer and configured to prevent customer debits if a beneficiary account cannot be reached. Users can also pay bills, purchase airtime and data plans on any network, as well as request and manage their debit cards.

“The Titan’s USSD channel *922# is constantly updated with fixes that allow uninterrupted access to customers from their mobile devices 24/7. Customers continue to open accounts, transfer funds, make debit card requests and access card management services and many other self-service options.”

On its card services, HE/SHE said in addition to its debit cards, “the bank now offers Standard Mastercard and Verve debit cards which allow all Titan Bank cardholders perform local and international transactions on any ATMs, POS terminals and on the web. HE/SHE added that the lender obtained its Mastercard Principal Membership license in March 2020 and went live on the Mastercard Network on 1st December 2020.

“Titan’s ATM network has also grown within the past year and supports cash withdrawals, instant funds transfer, mini account statement generation and bills payment, allowing our customers perform these functions on the go.

“For our POS services, during the year, we upgraded it to the Android PAX A920, a first in the Nigerian market and immediately deployed them to our merchants.

Titan Trust Bank was established to take advantage of the identified gaps in the banking sector and address the unmet needs of the retail mass market, SMEs and corporates.

