Titan Trust Bank’s upgraded mobile app wows customers with seamless experience





The upgraded version of the Titan Trust Bank Mobile Application, known as ‘TITAN Mobile App’, has continued to wow its customers with easy and seamless banking experience.

The upgrade, according to the bank, is in demonstration of its commitment to deliver superior, convenient and innovative banking solutions to its customers, thereby promoting the bank’s unwavering commitment to enable its customers conduct all their banking needs in the comfort of their home or office.

Customers of the bank have also commended the lender for the seamless service enjoyed on the platform, stressing that the app is easy-to-use, fast and user-friendly.

Commenting, Mudassir Amray, the group managing director/CEO of Titan Trust Bank said that the bank is committed to delivering exceptional customer service to its customers at every touch point.

“As you know, we are passionate about the future and we are always strategizing on how to make our customers happy.

“Hence, with the upgraded TITAN Mobile App, our customers now decide on when to bank and how to bank.

“Aside the regular features, our state-of-the-art mobile banking application, the TITAN Mobile App, has been upgraded with new features such as the generation of referral codes whilst opening accounts, transaction status information, receipt generation for previous transactions, as well as being able to carry out traditional mobile banking services.

“We are also working round the clock to integrate the ‘Titan Pots’, where customers will be able to create targeted savings, investment options, purchase of insurance coverage, cheque deposits, PTA/BTA requests and a new voice banking function into our mobile app.”

Other features in the TITAN Mobile App include: real-time online banking, utility bill payments, card requests and management, cheque requisitions and management, mobile airtime/data recharge, balance enquiries, account statement generation, and more.

Titan Trust Bank was established to take advantage of the identified gaps in the banking sector and address the unmet needs of the retail mass market, SMEs and corporates.

