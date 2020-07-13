Tiv community clears air on indigeneship, drops passionate appeal in Nasarawa



The Tiv community in Kadarko village of Keana local government area of Nasarawa state has described it as laughable and totally mischievous for anyone who contend that Tivs are non-indigines.

Addressing a press conference in Lafia on Monday, the spokesperson for the indigenous Tiv community in Kadarko, Hon. William Audu, said the issue does not deserve any explanation.

The spokesman vehemently denied ever being hosted by any minority tribe as being claimed by the Alago and Gwandara people.



He said the Tivs in the area have never been hosted either through conquest or primacy of settlement in either Kadarko or Giza areas.

Hon. Audu stated that it was a well established fact that the Tiv man started representing the Keana both at Federal and local level as far back as 1967.

He said neither the Alago nor the Gwandara were in Giza or Kadarko when the Tivs first settled there.

He explained that it did not appear that some people out of what he described as desperation were bent on distorting history to suit their imagination.



He said the Tiv people don’t blame the herders for killing their people but those that instigated them.

Audu further appealed to the governor Abdullahi Sule to ensure the provision of more security personnel to protect Tiv people on their farms.