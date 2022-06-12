Tiv in United Kingdom donate food to Benue IDPs 



The Mutual Union of Tiv in the United Kingdom (MUTUK) has lamented the continued stay of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps that has exposed them to inhuman living conditions.



MUTUK has also donated assorted food items including bags of rice, beans, cartons of noodles, sugar, gallons of cooking oil, tomato paste, garri and tubers of yam.



Speaking when a delegation of the union led by the president, Professor Kohol Iornem weekend visited the IDPs camp in North Bank area of Makurdi, he said members of the union were deeply concerned about the plight of the people displaced by armed herdsmen attacks.

Consequently, they brought the food items to ameliorate their suffering.



Professor Iornem decried the pathetic condition of the IDPs who are living in tents in the open, assuring that MUTUK would sustain support to them as well as other less privileged persons in rural communities of Benue state to improve their wellbeing.



The MUTUK president who is also the flag bearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the 2023 Kwande/Ushongo House of Representatives seat expressed happiness that the IDPs were in high spirit after receiving their gifts.

He encouraged them not to lose hope but keep trusting in God Almighty for peace to reign.



President General of Tiv Socio-Cultural Organisation, Mzough U Tiv Worldwide, Retired Comptroller of Prisons, Iorbee Ihagh, who also expressed sadness at the continued stay of the IDPs in camps, enjoined the federal government to put an end to the incessant attacks.

