Tiv, Jukun skirmishes: Ishaku raises 7-man commission of inquiry

Taraba state governor Arc Darius Ishaku on Friday inaugurated a seven-man commission of inquiry to look into the Tiv and the Jukun crisis.
Ishaku said his administration was making efforts to find a permanent end to the recurring communal feuds between the two tribes.
“We have made tremendous efforts to reposition agriculture, in a belief that our people who are mainly farmers, when provided the right inputs and enabling environment would carry out farming activities in peace and tranquility.
“Despite several honest attempts by both Taraba and Benue state governments, as well as the federal government to amicably and satisfactorily address and allay the fears of the feuding communities, the conflict is still ongoing unabated,” he said.
According to him, the panel would be headed by Justice of the Supreme Court, Kaimai Bayanga Akaahs, and that Barrister Hamiddu Audu would serve as secretary.
On his remarks, Justice Akaahs thanked the governor for appointing them to find out the root causes of the crisis between the Jukun and Tiv, saying “there cannot be peace without justice.”
“We sincerely believe that at the end of the assignment,permanent peace would return to Taraba state,” he said.
Leave a Reply