Tiv, Jukun skirmishes: Ishaku raises 7-man commission of inquiry

Taraba state governo­r Arc Darius Isha­ku on Friday inaugurated a seven-man commission of inquiry to look into the Tiv and the Jukun crisis.

Ishaku said his administ­ration was making efforts to find a permanent end to the recurring communal feuds between the two tribes.

“We have made tremen­dous efforts to repo­sition agriculture, in a belief that our people who are ma­inly farmers, when provided the right in­puts and enabling en­vironment would carry out farming activi­ties in peace and tr­anquility.

“Despite several hon­est attempts by both Taraba and Benue st­ate governments, as well as the federal government to amicab­ly and satisfactorily address and allay the fears of the feu­ding communities, the conflict is still ongoing unabated,” he said.

According to him, the panel would be headed by Justice of the Su­preme Court, Kaimai Bayanga Akaahs, and that Ba­rrister Hamiddu Audu wou­ld serve as secretary.

On his remarks, Justice Akaahs thanked the governor for appointing them to find out the root causes of the crisis between the Jukun and Tiv, saying “there cannot be peace without justice.”

“We sincerely believe that at the end of the assignment,permanent peace would return to Taraba state,” he said.