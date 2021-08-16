Tiv youth council condemns attack on travelers in Jos

The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has condemned in very strong terms the gruesome murder of travellers in Gada- Biyu, along the Jos – Zaria road, Jos North Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau state.

The president of the group, Hon. Mike Msuaan, in a press statement extended heartfelt condolences to loved ones and families of the persons killed “in such inhuman manner.”

“The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide calls on the state, federal government and security agencies not to leave any stone unturned in arresting and prosecuting all those involved in the dastardly act,” he said.

Commenting further, Hon. Msuaan, tasked the government and agencies of government to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the incident.

The president wondered why the lives of innocent citizens of Ondo state returning from the New year prayer would be hacked down.

While commending the security agencies for the swift response which has led to the arrest of over 20 suspects, the Tiv Youth Council Worldwide, appealed to the security agencies to investigate further.

The group called on members of the community to volunteer information to security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of such heinous act.

The group also called on communities to embrace peace as development can not take place in an atmosphere of violence and chaos.



