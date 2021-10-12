Tiv youth council slams Daniel Saror over comments on insecurity

The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has decried recent comments credited to a former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Prof. Daniel Saror, who raised an alarm on “a coordinated agenda to conquer, Islamise and spread the Caliphate in the country.”

The former two time senator representing Benue North East senatorial district had while commenting on the security challenges in the country recently in Makurdi, stated that the security situation is not an accident but a planned and coordinated agenda to conquer, Islamize and spread the caliphate in the country by highly connected, well funded and motivated BokoHaram elements.”

In a press release signed by the President of the Tiv youth council, Hon Mike Msuaan, in Abuja, the group regretted that highly educated and respected personalities like Prof. Saror who have held several leadership positions, both appointed and elected, should be cautious of their utterances.

The group insisted that, Senator Saror should rather submit details of his findings to security agencies rather than creating a panic situation in the minds of the people.

“We expect Prof. Saror to volunteer information to security agencies. He has stated that there is militia herdsmen and Boko Haram with contacts that extend to the Middle East, Asia, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia among others and are funded in billions of naira to execute the conquest agenda of the Caliphate. Such information will help the security agencies trace and clamp down these agents of destabilization and their sponsors,” the statement said.

Hon. Mike Msuaan reminded Senator Saror that the menace of Boko Haram and herdsmen attacks on farming communities started during the former President Obasanjo’s administration, at a time Prof. Saror was a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The group said, part of Senator Saror constituency was affected by the herders, farmers’ crisis, saying: “We wonder why he did not present his findings to the government of the day to curtail such attacks.

Hon. Msuaan further stated that the worsening situation today is because leaders before now failed to take decisive actions and allowed it to degenerate into a monster.

He admonished Saror to take advantage of the renewed vigor by the Nigerian military and other security agencies in combating insurgency, banditry and other criminal elements in the country recently which has led to the surrender of several BokoHaram fighters in the North-west and North-east.