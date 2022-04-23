Tiv youth felicitate with Ortom @61, demand political stewardship

A socio-cultural organisation, Tiv Youth Council Worldwide, has facilitated with the executive governor of Benue state, Dr. Samuel Ortom, on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

In a birthday message signed by President of the Council, Hon. Mike Msuaan and made available to Journalists on Saturday, the group thanked God for granting governor Ortom health of mind and body as well as the capacity to govern the state.

“His Excellency, we wish to join your family, friends, well wishers, political associates and Benue state in celebrating you on your 61st birthday anniversary. It is our prayer that God will continue to bless and keep you. No doubt you have enjoyed His Grace. He has taken you from Grass to Grace”, the statement noted.

The group recalled God’s divine protection over the governor in the course of his stewardship.

The youths particularly thanked God for saving the governor from the hands of bandits, terrorists and road mishaps.

“Last year, in a practical demonstration of his grace, he enabled you to trek 5 kilometres and still run 1.5 kilometres when your attackers laid ambush on you in the forest. Even their bullets passed you, in fulfillment of the Biblical protection in Psalm 91: 7 that ‘a thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you’. In saving your life during several other instances, God was giving you more time, perhaps to serve humanity more,” the statement added.

The group equally challenged the governor to use the occasion of his birthday and age to reflect on his legacies as person, having spent more than 40 years in the political space.

The group said it was time for the governor to build lasting positive legacies that he will be remembered for as his time on earth is already far spent.

“At 61, you have reached the age when a leader or someone begins to think and work more for the legacies he would be remembered for. It is most compelling when you are leader. This is also the time one retires from active service to enjoy his/her pension and other benefits. On this day of your birth, and as you approach seven years in office, you must reflect on your life and most importantly your stewardship as governor and see if you have left Benue and the Tiv nation better than when you assumed office in terms of projects, federal appointments and presence,” the statement said.

On security, the group invited the governor to interrogate himself and see whether his nickname Defender of the Venue Valley “is just a political appellation since Benue has been the flashpoint of militia, cult and terrorists attacks led by Fulani mercenaries with many indigenes in IDP camps.

“While the security vote allocated to the state has remained huge, the killings, displacements and refugee crisis in Benue have continued to be worse than has ever been witnessed before under your watch as the purported defender of the Benue Valley.”

While holding the governor to account for his campaign promises, the group reminded him of his promise to transform Benue from an agrarian to an industrial state, saying, “the fact that there is no cottage industry that the present administration has established or attracted to Benue.

“Sir, during your campaign, you promised to move Benue from a civil service state to an industrial hub using your experience as an entrepreneur and erstwhile minister of trade and invest. About a year to the end of your tenure, not even a cottage industry has been built or revived, rather you have slated industries built by your predecessors for sale in a nebulous privatization bid. The only industry in the state; the Civil service has continued to nosedive under your watch. Your experience as minister of Trades and later Aviation have brought nothing to the Benue people as pain and misery.”

The socio-cultural organisation decried “the state of civil service in Benue where salaries are owed indefinitely and pensions denied senior citizens without any tangible reason,” describing it as a heartless way of paying back the electorates for trusting one with leadership.

“The civil servants and pensioners who moved you to tears during your campaign have continued to protest on the street of Makurdi, the state capital for numerous months and for some years of of protracted non payment of pensions and salaries. This is against all the Holy Books of Christianity and Islam. This is time to correct this ugly cycles in your political life and rewrite the history of your legacies,” the statement added.

The group also drew the governor’s attention to his social interactions and how he relates with his political associates, observing that, “there seems to be a trend of betrayals and backstabbing that’s unbecoming of one who should be investing in people and helping them grow.

“Your Excellency, we have noticed a certain trend, your friends have not really benefited from God’s grace in your life. Last time, you embarked on a decamping journey with Chief Gemade and Hon. Udende, at a point it looked like you abandoned them and got your ticket just alone. Sadly, Hon. Dickson Tarkighir who also left with you was defeated in a primary election before your very eyes. At the moment pastor Terwase Orbunde, Prof. Ityavyar and Hon. Terver Akase who served you faithfully and hoped one of them will get your blessings to secure the ticket of your party for the 2023 elections have become stranded and left in the storms.

“Again, you have fought all the past governors of the state. In the morning of your tenure you fought Sen. Suswam to a standstill. A probe was instituted against his administration and he was indicated, till today some of the cases your government instituted against him are still before judges in court. At a point, you were fingered as the mastermind of his detention by the security agencies for 72 days. Sen. George Akume, another former governor of the State, who made you governor has not also been spared of your venom. You fought him and even boasted that you have retired him from politics. Many people hold the opinion that if Aku of blessed memory were alive, you would have have fought him too. Some people hold the opinion that for listing the legacies of Aku for sale, you have succeeded in fighting all former governors;dead and alive.”

As a multi cultural state, the group wondered if the governor’s verbal profession of unity “is not just a mere facade as many events in the recent past have presented him as partial bigot who has no interest in a united and socially harmonious Benue.

“Your Excellency, you are popular for parading a unity cap and clothing signifying your desire for a united Benue. Recently, your deputy governor questioned your sincerity to this when you presented the consensus candidate of the 14 Tiv speaking LGA to stakeholders holders of the party. The chairman of Benue Rebirth movement, AVM Monday Morgan accused you pursuing an ethnic agenda against the Idoma people of the state. Sir, by failing to manage this, you will be placing the consensus candidate of the Tiv speaking LGA in a contest with your deputy Engr Abonu, an Idoma person. This will exacerbate the ethnic division between the Tivs and the Idoma. You clearly understand how politics divide people and brings bitterness between them. It is high time you reverse this ugly trend and leave a positive legacy behind.

“Your Excellency, you boast of a political career spanning 40 years, as an entrepreneur and politician, the time has come for you to reflect and count the people you have empowered within these years. As a a socio- cultural organization, we are concerned with the unity and socio – political evolution of the Tiv Nation and Benue at large. We are even more worried now that divisive tones have become resounding in the country.”

Share this:



Telegram

Print

Tweet

WhatsApp

