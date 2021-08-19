Tiv youth to Idoma: FUHSO composition will deny you 2023

Ahead of intrigues to the 2023 polls, a socio-cultural group, Tiv Youth Council Worldwide, has warned that the composition of the management of Federal University of Health Science Otukpo (FUHSO) is capable of sabotaging ongoing moves to ensure power shift to Benue South.

The group led by Comrade Mike Msuaan, at a press conference in Abuja, Wednesday, said “the tribalistic colouration of the composition of the university is capable of thwarting the Idoma governorship,” which is gradually gathering momentum in the state.

Arguing that the composition of FUHSO is in flagrant disregard to the principles of federal character, natural justice, transparency and fairness, the group wondered that the management board of academic institution is made up entirely of Idoma people from the Vice Chancellor to the head of the audit unit.

According to Comrade Msuaan, the FUHSO is headed by Professor Innocent Ujah as the Vice Chancellor; Professor John Idoko, Board Member; Professor Ediga Agbo, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration); Professor Stephen Abah, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics); and Malam Aminu Abba as Registrar/Board Secretary.

John Alechenu Abah is the University Bursar; Kathryn Philip (Mrs), University Librarian; Professor Oladipo Shittu, Provost College of Medicine; Professor Godwin Akpa, DAP&C; Dr Emmanuel Odu, DIGH&HS; Arc (Dr) Ochapa Adadu, DPP&W; Ameh Raphael, Head of Security Division; Richard Adah, Head of Internal Audit; Daniel Ochigbo, Head of Procurement Unit; and Michael Ogiji, Principal Assitant.

Against this background, the group is “calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ministry of Education to rise up and reject the composition since it is anchored on no known principle of competence but simply tribalism.

“The list above violates every rule of federal character and sanity as it shows clearly thought out chauvinistic agenda in favour of Prof. Innocent Ujah’s kinsmen, the Idoma.

“This totally bias composition of the management cannot be allowed to stand as it represents a hidden agenda to further deny other ethnic groups the opportunity of being employed in the school. Furthermore, it is a carefully orchestrated plan to deny admission to students who are not from Prof. Ujah’s ethnic group.”

Continuing, it stressed: “This list is capable of causing animosity amongst the ethnic groups in the country and particularly the state. The management has no member of the Tiv ethnic group or even the Igede that are also from Zone C like the Idoma who dominate the list.

“Prof. Ujah must be called to order, having shown a clear dislike for other tribes.

“This action has sent fears in the minds of the other tribes in the state. For some observers, the action of Prof. Innocent Ujah reflects the character of an average Idoma person and what to expect if an Idoma person emerges Governor in 2023.”