Tiv youth to Ortom: Buhari not cause of your failure

The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has urged Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state to concentrate on provision of good governance and responsible leadership to the people of the state instead of chasing the wind.

The group, in a press release by the president, Hon Mike Msuaan, wondered why the governor who has been unable to provide dividends of democracy for his people will delight in playing the role of a busy body by using the name of President Muhammadu Buhari to make headlines at every slightest opportunity.

The Tiv group described the accusations leveled against President Buhari by the governor as hypocrisy driven to a rather ridiculous height.

“It is curious that the governor who has used apparatus of state to intimidate critics from interrogating his inability to provide basic amenities for the people of Benue will turn round to accuse the president of intimidating critics.

“Just recently, Atsar Gundu, who has been a virulent critic of the govenor was arrested in a gestapo manner and remanded in prison without trial for several months. The governor, like no other in the history of the state is currently in court with several other citizens of the state, all in a bid to gag public outcry against his dismal performance.”

On the allegations of corruption leveled against aides of the president, the group stated that it was not holding brief for the president but reminded the governor that his principal private secretary Mr. Steven Amase and his adviser on Works and Housing, Emmanuel Manger, are currently charged to court for corruption to the tune of 4.7 billion. Recently, the state BISEC chairman, Mr Loko, was dragged to court by the EFCC for misappropriation of about 500 million.

The group reminded the governor that there are enormous challenges waiting to be confronted other than frivolous press releases to attract attention.

“We expect the governor to get busy with fashioning out a solution to the militia killings in Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo local government areas of the state. The protracted communal crisis in Bonta, Konshisha LGA and Oju which has led to the destruction of several lives and property worth millions of naira should deserve attention. The ongoing Ipiav and Yandev communal clashes in Gboko LGA are many other crisis should get a chief executive busy “

While responding to allegations of President Buhari addressing the audience in Chattam in the build up to the 2015 elections, the president of Tiv Youth Council Worldwide, Hon. Mike Msuaan, asked Governor Ortom if he still remembers how he cried in the Churches over the suffering of workers and the inability of his predecessor to pay workers and how the condition of workers have deteriorated under him with workers not even considered to enjoy the minimum wage.

The group, while commending President Buhari and the security agencies, urged them not to be deterred by such statements but sustain the onslaught against all criminals and agents of distabilisation in the country.