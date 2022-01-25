Tiv youth to Ortom: List achievements, get free TV telecast

The Tiv Youth Council (TYC) Worldwide has promised to sponsor free live telecasts of Governor Samuel Ortom’s achievements in at least two national television stations if the governor dares to avail the council with any.

This, the organisation said has become necessary in order to put an end to what they described as “the governor’s endless lies and unceasing propaganda in self deceit to the outside world that he has developed the state and will leave it better than he met it.”

The challenge is coming days after the governor absolved himself of owing salaries and pensions amongst other things when he appeared on Arise Television programme.

TYC in a statement signed by its President, Hon Mike Msuaan, Monday, restated that besides Benue being needlessly starved of infrastructural development under Governor Ortom, there has been tremendous and untold hardship on the people.

“For a Governor who has less than two years to leave, what legacies will Ortom be remembered for? Other governors are showcasing their achievements in government. Surprisingly, Governor Ortom appeared on Arise Television to simply blab and accept that his government is owing workers and pensioners several months of unpaid salaries and pensions.

“The governor’s public acceptance of owing salaries has vindicated us when we accused him of insensitivity and deliberate refusal to cater for the welfare of workers and pensioners.

“Governor Ortom has caused tremendous and untold hardship to Benue people. After declaring legitimate workers ghosts and sacking them Ortom set up committees to ascertain the wage bill of the state. It is compelling to ask the governor, what is the wage bill of Benue State?

“At the inception of his administration in 2015, Ortom promised to build industries and revive the moribund ones. Almost seven years after, he has failed to revive even one, let alone build an industry in the state. This is after wasting tax payers’ monies on needles foreign trips in the name of attracting foreign investors to the state.

“Nothing is moving in the state, the roads are bad; the civil service is fast crumbling under the watchful eyes of Ortom. It is obvious that when God told him he will be Governor as he claims, he never cared to ask God for wisdom to lead the people of Benue.

“Over time, Nigerians and Benue people accuse Governor Ortom of screaming and attacking President Buhari towards the end of every month to prevent an interrogation on his refusal to pay workers and pensioners their due. Benue people have to wait for President Buhari to send bailouts for salaries to be paid.

“To finally destroy the state, he has listed legacy projects and industries built by previous Governments in the state for sale in a suspicious manner. Like we have asked in the past, what will governor Ortom be remembered for when he leaves office in 2023?” the group asked.