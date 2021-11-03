Tiv youth to Ortom: Stop the blame game, pay workers’ salaries, pension

The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has described the administration of Governor Samuel Ortom as “the worst in the history of the state; and will remain the darkest and inglorious years of our evolution as a people if the Governor does not retrace is steps and become more focused in the remaining years.”

President of the Tiv youth group, Hon. Mike Msuaan, while reacting to the interview granted by Governor Ortom shortly after arriving Makurdi from the PDP National Convention, stated that “the governor, instead of building the needed synergy like other governors with the federal government to attract socio economic development for the state, prefers to glory in failure and cover his ineptitude by always dropping President Buhari’s name.”

Msuaan said, “Since 2015 when Ortom was elected Governor, he has continued to advance one reason or another for his inability to perform. His latest antics is to drop the name of President Buhari

“First, he accused his predecessor Sen. Gabriel Suswam of siphoning state funds meant for development. He set up a judicial panel headed by Justice Kpojime to investigate Suswam. The panel indicted the former governor to the tune of 107 billion. According to Ortom, he needed Suswam to return just 60 billion for him to turn Benue State to London.

“Governor Ortom blamed paucity of funds for his inability to pay workers’ salaries, pensions or embark on any development project. He has continued to jump from one blame game to another. The most ridiculous was his claim that he had exorcised the evil spirits that were responsible for his inability to perform. Today, he blames insecurity for his failure.”

According to the Tiv youth, instead of using peaceful and mature disposition of President Buhari to attract development to the state, “Governor Ortom has chosen to drop the name of the president to veil his glaring inability to perform; he refers to the Buhari administration as worse than military regime just to entertain his listeners. The governor needs help. Ortom is on the verge of making history as the worst governor of Benue in all ramifications.”

He alleged that, while other “governors are commissioning multi billion Naira legacy projects for the good of their people to show their stewardship without being unnecessarily loquacious, since 2015 that this administration was inaugurated till date, Ortom has not employed any indigene of Benue State in the state civil service or secured any federal appointment for the people of Benue.”

