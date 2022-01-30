To Benue Govt, Tor Tiv and Tiv Council of Elders

I write to report the growing conflict on a land case between Injoov and Ityuav in Turan, Kwande local government area of Benue state.

What started infinitesimally is now becoming big to cause panic. So far, farms have been destroyed and there is a possibility of later destruction of houses and lives, if something is not done now to prevent its spread.

I don’t know why my fellow Tiv fight each other even when they are confronted by herdsmen, Jukum and other ethnic groups that want them out of the state to reclaim their space.

As I write, the Yaase Community in Kwande local government area of Benue state has been taken away by herdsmen after succeeding in killing and chasing out the Tiv who were known to be the members of this Yaase Community.

The herdsmen are now living there comfortably and no one is saying or doing anything about it. Yet, the Tiv cannot go and confront the herdsmen to reclaim their community. They are busy confronting themselves, destroying their own farms, houses and helping the herdsmen to kill their own brothers and sisters because of the same land their enemies want to collect from them. What a pity!

What has been sustaining us (Tiv) is the farm work we do and it is the same farm work our enemies first destroy whenever they invade our land because they know without that we cannot survive. And it is unfortunate that our farms are equally the same thing we hit at to destroy when there is a misunderstanding among us, making ourselves vulnerable to help herdsmen succeed in their mission. What a pity!

I am angrily calling on the Benue state government, the Tor Tiv and the entire Council of Tiv Elders to, please, do something now to ensure the issue is resolved to prevent its escalation.

We cannot blame the federal government on this one since we are our own problem. This act (land dispute) of anti peace, anti unity, anti love and anti development should be addressed immediately.

Awunah Pius Terwase,human rights activist and public affairs commentator.Mpape, Abuja08171565145[email protected]

