To Hadiza Bala Usman (Iron Lady)

Dear ma,You are an extraordinary example of credible leadership and outstanding public service. Even under pressure, you could not be intimidated or break your set of values and codes. You have raised the bar for women in leadership and governance.



You are a true definition of a nationalist that always put the nation first before any other thing. You always represent women and the good people of Nigeria passionately all the time, locally and of course on the global stage. As one of your favourite quotes goes, “Always remember you are braver than you seem smarter. Thank you think and as twice as beautiful as you’d ever imagined.”

We are proud of your service and courage. Here are my best wishes as you embark on another graceful journey to greater heights.

Isah Abdulrahman.Abuja