To make Lagos greater, elected officers must unite – Obasa

The speaker, Lagos state House of Assembly, Dr. Mudashiru Obasa, on Friday urged all elected and appointed officials of the state to unite for Lagos to be greater.

Obasa made the call at the on-going 16th executive-legislative parley holding in the state with the theme: A Consensus Agenda for Rebuilding Lagos.

“You will all agree with me that the necessity and significance of this parley is explicit enough. More than ever before, the elected and appointed public office holders of Lagos state at all levels must bond together and work in the best interest of the state with a common vision, a common mission and, of course, a common passion.

“This has become imperative if we are to effectively meet the immense responsibilities that lie on our shoulders as leaders of a global mega city like ours,” he said.

Recalling how the protest ended in wanton destruction of property in Lagos, which overtime had become the economic hub of the country, Obasa said it affected lives and livelihoods.

“I remember visiting some parts of Lagos then such as the Lagos High Court, BRT Oyingbo Terminal, Fagba, Isokoko and Pen Cinema Police Stations, Oba Akiolu Palace, City Hall and Public Works Corporation, in company of members of the Lagos House of Assembly. The level of ruins in all these places mentioned was beyond imagination.

“As we are all aware of the fact that Lagos state is the economic powerhouse of the country, there is the need to do everything possible in rebuilding it after the unprecedented carnage.

“I know that efforts have been in top gear to address the issue of re-building Lagos state since last year. But this is the very first time both the legislative and executive arms of the government in the state will be coming together to address this issue.”