Tochukwu Okorie bounces back as Ebonyi PDP chair





Embattled Ebonyi state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Mr. Tochukwu Okorie, has bounced back as the authentic chairman of the party.

Okorie has been recognised by the national leadership of the party as its valid chairman of the party.

In a letter dated, May 31, 2022 and addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and signed by the National Chairman, Senator Iyochia Ayu, and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the party explained that its decision complied with a judgment by the Court of Appeal which upturned the judgment of a Federal High Court that had earlier recognised Mr. Silas Onu.

There has been a leadership battle in the Ebonyi state chapter of the party between Mr. Tochukwu Okorie who was elected last year and Barr Silas Onu, who served as the Publicity Secretary of the party in an acting capacity.

Onu had already conducted primary elections for some elective positions for some factional aspirants.

Onu during the state congress in 2021, contested for the position of the state chairman of the party but Tochukwu Okorie was returned elected.

Dissatisfied with the election, Barr Onu filed a suit at the Federal High Court Abuja, alleging that he was the only candidate who purchased the form for the position of the party’s chairmanship.

The position however was zoned to Ebonyi South senatorial zone.

In its judgment on April 23, 2022, the Federal High Court granted Mr. Onu all the reliefs sought to prompt the unexpected swearing in of the plaintiff.

But Mr. Okorie headed to the appellate court for a stay pending the determination of the substantive suit which was granted.

