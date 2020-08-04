Toddler, 2 others die in Ogun road accident

A toddler, 6-year-old girl and one other person died while six others sustained injuries in a lone accident, Tuesday around youth camp on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ogun state.



The accident, according to the Spokesperson of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi involved a Mazda bus marked, FUF 109 ZD.



He explained that the accident was caused by tyre burst which resulted into the bus summersaulting several times.

Akinbiyi said, “Six persons comprising four female and two male got injured while a toddler, a 6-year-old girl and another female died in the accident.

“The commercial bus was coming from Kwara state inbound Lagos when it had a tyre burst due to excessive speeding with a female toddler loosing her life immediately while a 6- year -old girl and another female died later at Idera Hospital, Sagamu,” he said.



The TRACE spokesman stated that the injured victims were also receiving treatment at Idera Hospital, Sagamu.

He added that the deceased would be taken to Fakoya private morgue in Sagamu.

“TRACE corps commiserates with the family of the deceased while admonishing motorists to please desist from over-inflating and under-inflating their tyres as well as excessive speeding, especially at diversion and construction zones because of its attendant consequences,” he said.

