Tofa didn’t instigate crisis in 1993 presidential election, Anyim mourns

A presidential aspirant of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sen. Anyim pius Anyim, said he received with deep sorrow, news of the death of elder statesman and veteran politician, Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) also described Tofa as one who was committed to a peaceful Nigeria “that throughout the electioneering campaigns leading to the 1993 presidential elections, in which he was the candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Tofa never did anything, in words or actions, that could have instigated crisis in any form.”

In a statement released to newsmen Monday in reaction to Tofa’s death, signed by his media adviser, Sam Nwaobasi, noted that the late Alhaji Bashir Tofa was a committed Nigerian who throughout his more than 40 years of active partisan politics demonstrated his strong belief in politics of accommodation and consensus building.

“He was so committed to a peaceful Nigeria that throughout the electioneering campaigns leading to the 1993 presidential elections, in which he was the candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Tofa never did anything, in words or actions, that could have instigated crisis in any form.

“Sen. Anyim commends Alhaji Tofa’s “politics without bitterness” and strongly recommends such disposition to politicians of today in the interest of the peace, unity and harmony of our dear country even as we approach the 2023 general elections.

“Sen Anyim regrets that Alhaji Tofa died when his experience and elderly counsel would be most needed as the country battles with multiple challenges.

“Sen. Anyim deeply condoles with the late Alhaji Tofa’s family, the good people of Kano State and Alhaji Tofa’s many friends and associates all over Nigeria. He prays that Almighty God will grant the Soul of Alhaji Tofa eternal rest.”

