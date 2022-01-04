Tofa lived for uplifment of Arewa – Abdul-Razaq

Abdul-Razaq, Monday, paid glowing tributes to former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, saying he lived for the uplifment and interest of Arewa.

Dr Abdul-Razaq in a statement he personally issued to commiserate with the families and people of Kano state over the demise of the late politician, also said the late elder statesman will be remembered for his inspirational speeches and generosity to the less privileged.

The Mutawali of Ilorin recalled his relationship with the deceased despite being on different political parties, an attribute which he said stood the late Tofa out as a true nationalists.

“A courageous, forthright, generous, resourceful, passionate and cerebral statesman passed through these shores.

“Alh Bashir Othman Tofa was an inspiration to very many of us through debates, speeches, books but most of all by his sterling personal qualities and warm friendship.

He lived for the upliftment of the interests of Arewa, particularly the less privileged.

“We met in the political trenches of teasing political power from the military at the Liberal Convention meetings in the early 1990s along with Abba Dabo, Ibrahim Mantu et al. He went on to lead the NRC whilst some us joined the SDP. Nevertheless, he continued to support us morally and otherwise sans political vehicle; his vision for good governance nationally and the development of Arewa in particular was irreducible.

“May Allah SWT in His infinite mercy forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus Ameen,” he said.