Tofa was a simple, modest political heavyweight – CUPP scribe

National Secretary Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) High Chief Peter Ameh, has described late Alhaji Bashiru Tofa as a simple and modest political heavyweight respected for his deep and positive political reasoning.

Describing late Tofa’s conduct after the annulment of June 12 1993 election as ‘statesmanly’, Ameh who was chairman Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), said Tofa was an ardent lover of a united, peaceful and progressive Nigeria.

He said, “the late Alhaji Bashiru Tofa is many things to many people but as a politician and front line candidate of NRC for the June 1993 Presidential election which was abruptly annulled by the military government of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida in spite of the fact that the election was adjudged the freest, fairest and most credible election conducted in the history of Nigeria’s electoral journey.

“Alhaji Bashiru Tofa was a simple and modest political heavyweight and respected by many for his deep intellectual and positive political reasoning.

“His conduct after the annulment of the 1993 election has been that of an elder statesman because of his ardent love for a united, peaceful and Progressive Nigeria.”