Tofa’s death a national loss – NGF

Ekiti state governor, and Chairman Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has described the death of the presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the 1993 presidential election, Alhaji Bashir Tofa as a national loss.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, the governor described the late Tofa as a vibrant and dynamic politician whose desire was to see a new Nigeria that would serve the good of the masses.

Dr Fayemi noted that Tofa’s death was a personal loss, considering his personal relationship with the former National Financial Secretary of the defunct National Party of Nigeria, which the late Chief Moshood Abiola equally led as Ogun State Chairman in the Second Republic.

The governor added that Tofa held political beliefs and ideologies which made him a democrat and elder statesman; noting that his contributions to the democratic experience in Nigeria cannot be forgotten.

The Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) noted that the late politician and philanthropist was a man of honour and integrity who always spoke against societal ills.

Dr Fayemi stressed that Tofa positively impacted the lives of many people, especially the less privileged and would be sorely missed for his generosity of spirit and charitable deeds.

“Alhaji Bashir Tofa was a leader who had passion for the people and who was always ready to sacrifice anything to ensure a society where government is accountable to the people.

“We shall miss his amiable personality and sundry contributions to nation building.

“On behalf of myself, the government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the family of the deceased as well as the government and people of Kano State on this irreparable loss. May the Almighty Allah grant the deceased Aljannah Fridaus,” Fayemi said.

