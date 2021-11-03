Togo varsity confers Nollywood actor, Uzee, with doctorate degree

It was all smiles and encomiums when Nollywood filmmaker, producer and actor, Uzee Usman, was awarded a Honorary Doctorate Degree by iheris University Togo.

The event which took place on Saturday October 30, 2021 was well attended by dignitaries from all walks of life.

He was conferred with honorary doctorate doctorate degree on media and communication studies.

According to the actor, the achievement would spur him to do more in his chosen career.

He thanked the university for finding him worthy for the recognition.

He explained that his movie “Oga Abuja” which features various personalities is a must watch.