Togolese match officials expected in Lagos Wednesday

The Togolese match officials led by Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe is expected to arrive Lagos Wednesday ahead of Friday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying match between Nigeria and Liberia.

The Super Eagles will host Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, with Attiogbe expected to be assisted by fellow countrymen Komlan Domenyo Adiwotso (assistant referee 1), Lima Kabassima (assistant referee 2), and Yelebodom Gado Bodjona (fourth official).

FIFA has also appointed Munkaila Nassam Adam from Ghana as Match Commissioner, while Abdellah El Achiri from Morocco will serve as referee assessor.

