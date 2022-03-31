Toke Makinwa to host Showmax’s RHOLagos premiere 

Showmax has announced multi-media personality, Toke Makinwa, as the host for the premiere of the most anticipated reality show, The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos).

Toke is no stranger to the entertainment industry. She has hosted numerous events, owns a TV show, a radio show, and a YouTube blog – Toke Moments – where she discusses relationships and lifestyle.

The Real Housewives of Lagos follows the opulent lives of six of the most glamorous women in Lagos, Nigeria. The women include Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Mariam Timmer.

The event will take place on the 2nd of April, 2022, and it promises glitz and glam in the true Lagos style. The event, themed ‘Eko Glam’, will be attended by big names in the entertainment industry, and multi-awarded DJ Neptune will be holding it down with the music.

Speaking on the announcement, Toke Makinwa said, “I am a big lover of reality series. Hosting the premiere event of the Lagos edition of the international franchise is a big deal for me. I cannot wait to see all the drama and luxury the women will be bringing on the show.”

He enjoined fans of the event to hook live on TikTok on the official Showmax pages or the official hashtag #RHOLagos on Twitter and Instagram.

MTN Nigeria also makes it easier and more cost-effective for viewers to subscribe and watch RHOLagos on Showmax. MTN customers will be able to pay for their Showmax subscription using their airtime.