Tokyo 2020: Dare hails Team Nigeria Paralympians

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare has applauded Nigeria’s contingent to the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The Minister described them as heroes and heroines of sports in Nigeria, referring to them as global ambassadors for demonstrating the never say die Nigerian spirit and excelling in tough, challenging and very competitive fields.

He also commended their coaches and other support staff for the hardwork done behind the scene.

Team Nigeria have recorded some World Record performances at the Games and shone brightly earning standing ovations on some occasions. In Powerlifting, Bose Omolayo set a new Paralympic Record(PR) with a lift of 141kg in the women’s -79kg category while Oluwafemiayo Folashade set a new World and Paralympic Record(WR & PR) with a lift of 152kg in the -86kg category.

The Sports Minister thanked the Paralympians for all they have done so far, with three gold, one silver and two bronze medals after Day Eight, and urged those still in contention for podium finishes to strive to do the nation proud in their events, assuring that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will give them cash rewards as promised