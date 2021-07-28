Tokyo 2020 Football: Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt reach quarter-final

Cote d’Ivoire have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympic Games after a 1-1 draw against Germany in their final Group D clash on Wednesday.

The West African giants opened the scoring in the 67th minute thanks to an own goal by Benjamin Heinrichs.

Germany equalised in the 73rd minute when Eduard Lowen powered home a well-taken free-kick to set up a tense finale.

But the Ivorians held on to secure passage into the last eight where they will face 1992 Barcelona Olympic football winners Spain.

Also into the quarter-finals is Egypt who defeated Australia 2-0 in Group C.

