Tokyo 2020 Football: Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt reach quarter-final

July 28, 2021




Cote d’Ivoire have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympic Games after a 1-1 draw against Germany in their final Group D on Wednesday.

The West African giants opened the scoring in the 67th minute thanks to an own goal by Benjamin Heinrichs.
Germany equalised in the 73rd minute when Eduard Lowen powered home a well-taken free-kick to set up a tense finale.

But the Ivorians held on to secure passage into the last eight where they will face 1992 Barcelona Olympic Spain.

Also into the quarter-finals is Egypt who defeated Australia 2-0 in Group C.

