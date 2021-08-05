Tokyo Olympics: 14-year-old Chinese athlete wins Gold in Diving

China’s 14-year-old diver Quan Hongchan won a gold medal in women’s diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday.

Quan, the youngest Chinese athlete in Tokyo, scored 466.20 points in women’s 10-meter platform final at Tokyo Aquatics Centre to be the champion.



Her compatriot Chen Yuxi took silver as the 15-year-old scored 425.40 points in the final.

Melissa Wu of Australia had bronze with 371.40 points.

Meanwhile, the introduction of skateboarding has given rise to a whole new age group of Olympic champions. In times gone by it would have been an anomaly to have so many teenage Olympic medallists but thanks to sports like skateboarding, surfing and climbing it could become a more regular occurrence.



It was the turn of Keegan Palmer on day 13 as the 18-year-old Aussie claimed gold in the men’s park event at the Ariake Urban Sports Park. The teenager held his nerve to hold off Pedro Barros and Cory Juneau to become the first-ever Olympic men’s park skateboarding champion.

Also, Hugues Fabrice Zango won Burkina Faso’s first ever Olympic medal as he claimed bronze in the men’s triple jump on day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Kenya’s Abel Kipsang set a new Olympic record as he reached Saturday’s 1500m final alongside his compatriot Timothy Cheruiyot.

Ghana men’s 4x100m relay team finished ahead of the USA to clinch a place in Friday’s final.

Egypt will face Spain for the bronze medal in men’s handball on Saturday after losing their semi-final 27-23.