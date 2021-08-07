Tokyo Olympics: Brazil, USA win football, basketball gold

Brazil defended their Olympic men’s football title following a dramatic extra-time victory over Spain at the Nissan Stadium.

Substitute Malcom raced in behind and slotted home the winner after 108 minutes to hand Brazil the gold medal.

Five years ago, Neymar scored the winning penalty as Brazil beat Germany to win their first gold on home soil.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s volley for Spain had ruled out Matheus Cunha’s opener in the second half of normal time.

In an enthralling contest between two of football’s biggest heavyweights, Everton forward Richarlison missed a penalty and hit the crossbar.

Spain substitute Bryan Gil also hit the woodwork with a stunning long range strike a minute before extra time.

Brazil were competing in their third successive gold medal match at the Games – following on from the gold they won in Rio and a silver picked up in London 2012.

The 1992 champions Spain were tipped for gold before the tournament started as they had a squad laden with players who featured in this summer’s European Championship.

Among them were Barcelona’s Pedri and Eric Garcia, Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon.

The Spaniards struggled to hit top form, despite grinding their way into the final, and did not show enough quality to snatch gold from Brazil.In basketball, USA celebrated a fourth successive Olympic men’s basketball gold and a golf title for Nelly Korda, while Kenya swept to a one-two in a sweltering women’s marathon on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.

Kevin Durant was the standout player with 29 points as Team USA beat France 87-82 to end a shaky campaign with a victory that gave them a 16th Olympic gold in the event.

The United States also sealed a golfing double with Korda’s one-shot victory coming after compatriot Xander Schauffele won the men’s event last weekend.

Korda had to hold her nerve when a tropical storm caused play to be suspended for 49 minutes with just one hole left to play.

There was no storm in the northern city of Sapporo, where the women’s marathon was taking place early in the morning to avoid the worst of the heat but the temperature still reached 28C.

Peres Jepchirchir won gold ahead of fellow Kenyan Brigid Kosgei, with American Molly Seidel taking a surprise bronze in what was only her third marathon.

There could be more American celebrations later on Saturday when they face hosts Japan in the baseball final.