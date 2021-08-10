Tokyo Olympics: NFF congratulates Dare, Sports Ministry, slams Dalung

The Nigeria Football Federation has felicitated with the Federal

Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the person of the

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, on Nigeria’s outing at

the 32nd Olympics which ended in Tokyo, Japan few days ago.

Nigeria earned one silver and one bronze medals from the Games, with a

slew of promising performances as a number of athletes reached the

final of their events. For the first time since 1996, a Nigerian

athlete was in the final of the glamour event of the Games – the men’s

100m sprint. Young hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan narrowly missed

netting a medal as she finished fourth in the women’s high hurdles

final.

“The Nigeria contingent may not have returned with the harvest of

medals that many hoped for, but there are bright lights all around and

some brilliant individual performances that give hope for the next

Games in Paris. At the end of the day, the silver and bronze medals

earned in Tokyo make the just-ended Olympics Nigeria’s best outing in

13 years. That is commendable.

“The Sports Minister, in his personal capacity, and the Ministry of

Sports as a body worked their socks off. The Honourable Minister was

exemplary; he explained, encouraged and empathised with the athletes

as necessary and led the cheer at most of the venues where Nigerian

athletes competed.

“He is such a wonderful breath of fresh air from the immediate

Minister of Sports who rather constituted himself into a bulwalk and

divisive force against Nigerian athletes at the last Olympics in

Brazil. We do not wish to recall his inglorious remarks against the

football team when the team was camping in the USA. That football team eventually ended up winning Team Nigeria’s only medal – a bronze – at the Games.”

Pinnick was particularly delighted at the performance of

multi-talented Ese Brume, who won the women’s long jump: “I am happy

for Ese (Brume) because I played a role in her discovery and

nurturing. I am fulfilled at her career progression and I believe she

will be there in Paris in three years’ time to win the gold medal.

“I also pledge that our football teams will return to the Games in

three years’ time in Paris and compete favourably for the gold

medals.”