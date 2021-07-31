Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria’s rising sprinter beats world fastest man

In the midst of gloomy moments for team Nigeria at the on going Tokyo 2022 Olympics, Enoch Adegoke and Ese Brume are gradually telling the stories with close door steps to medals for team Nigeria.

It is evident that the extensive hardwork and preparations for the athletes are gradually paying off.

Enoch Adegoke who edged out number 1 in the world Bromell Travon in the 100 meters men heat is now he’s headed for semi finals.

Enoch Adegoke and Usheoritse Itsekiri, have made it to the semi-final of the men’s 100 meters race at the Tokyo Olympics.

Enoch Adegoke won his heat with a personal best PB of 9.98s. Qualifies for Semis tomorrow

In another development, Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru was disqaulified from men’s 100m at the same category.