Toll gates return as FG announces how much vehicles, trucks ‘ll pay

The federal government has announced its readiness to bring back toll collection scrapped by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2004.

According to Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, the toll collection will be federal dual carriage roads and will not start immediately.

He said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) gave the approval at the weekly meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

Fashola gave a breakdown of the rates while briefing reporters.

Fashola revealed that bicycles, pedal cycles, tricycles, motorcycles, and other two or three-wheeled transport are exempted.

Others to benefit from the exemption are diplomatic vehicles, military and paramilitaryvehicles.

Vehicles expected to pay have been classified into five categories.

First: cars, second: SUVs, third: private buses, fourth: commercial buses, fifth: luxury buses and trucks.

Cars will pay N200; SUVs and Jeeps N300; private buses N300; commercial buses N150; luxury buses and trucks N500.