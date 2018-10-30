Tom Ikimi mourns “Mr. fix it”, says title befitting 

Anenih, 85, died at a private hospital in Abuja on Sunday.

But in a special tribute signed on Tuesday in Abuja, Chief Tom Ikimi, said Anenih’s departure “has created an immense vacuum that may be difficult to fill.”

According to Chief Ikimi, Chief Tony Anenih, a meritorious Policeman, successful business man, farmer, a political icon and leader, developed and established a towering image not only in his home land – Esan, in Edo State but right across Nigeria where he consistently presided over intricate and delicate matters with firmness, utmost dexterity and finesse. The wise counsel of this very soft spoken leader, most direly needed at this critical period of our Nation’s history will be sorely missed.

“It will indeed be a long time to come before many of us will come to terms with the reality of the passing of Onwalen Chief Anthony Akahon Anenih CFR, the Iyasere of Esan land, one time Federal Minister of Works and, until recently, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees Of The People’s Democratic Party – PDP.

“Nature has once again struck to claim from this terrestrial planet, a political giant who in the last three decades or so traversed our country Nigeria menacingly and emphatically recording historic political victories and conquests which earned him the befitting title of “Mr Fix it”. When he said there was no vacancy in Aso Rock indeed there wasn’t any vacancy!

“His departure, to join his ancestors at this time, as has been the case of a number of other notables before him from our dear Esan Land, has created an immense vacuum that may be difficult to fill.

“We the Esan People have lost a great voice in Nigeria. The Edo and the South South people of Nigeria have lost a foremost patriot. I will personally miss his regular visits to me particularly on my birthdays.

“Chief Anthony Anenih lived a remarkably fulfilled life; he played his part well and has now taken a glorious exit. I wish him a safe onward journey as he goes to meet his maker and pray that God will receive him into his bosom.

“I also pray for his family to have the abundance of God’s grace to bear the irreparable loss and the strength to continue his good works.”