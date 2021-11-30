Tomato production will boost economy, reduce importation – Minister

The Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) Mohammed Abdullahi Esq. has urged for the manufacturing of indigenous production of tomato paste which according to him, will help boost the nation’s economy and reduce reliance on importation.

The Minister of state for Science, Technology and Innovation, stated this at the foundation laying ceremony of Tomato Paste Factory at Uke, in Nassarawa state, on Tuesday.

Speaking earlier at the foundation laying ceremony, the Head of Fabrication Technology of the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT) Engr. Joseph Otsai, said the Tomato paste/Juice making Factory, is equipped to produce 2 kg of tomato paste daily.

Responding to the Minister earlier at Pilot Primary school Uke, Hon. Mohammed Bello (representing Uke-Karshi constituency), appreciated the Federal Government for ensuring that a project of this magnitude is situated in their community and further said the projects will be well guarded.

