Tongston establishes new campus, offers training to 100 educators

Tongston entrepreneurship group has its pioneer integrated business and learning campus in Africa, located in Gombe, just it has offered free training to over 100 educators with its maiden Entrepreneurial Educators Course (EEC).

The organisation’s Chief Executive Officer, Bello Mohammed Tongo, stated this over the weekend.

He said the company’s vision is a Nigeria devoid of unemployment and underemployment and not dependent on the government for sustainable socio-economic development.

Justifying the selection of the state for the scheme, Tongo stated that apart from being a “forward-thinking” state with the right leadership, driving the mantra of educational reform in the North-east, Gombe was recently announced as the best state in terms of ease of doing business by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council.

“To truly achieve the mission and vision, Tongston created the Tongston entrepreneurial ecosystem operating across the education value chain from primary to secondary, tertiary and post-tertiary, and the entrepreneurship value chain of finance, education, and media.

“Tongston has developed the model through seven years of innovation, by taking all that is required of people post-school, and backward integrated into the existing education model, to ensure that formal schooling prepares people for what lies ahead,” he explained.

The recent Tongston Showcase was a two-part event that involved the main showcase of the Tongston Group and subsequently over 100 educators in Gombe, representing educators of all levels in government secondary schools and undergraduate/postgraduate students of education in Gombe State University.

It completed the first-of-its-kind free proprietary Tongston Introductory Entrepreneurial Educators Course delivered by the Tongston Entrepreneurship Institute, a member of the Tongston Entrepreneurship Group.