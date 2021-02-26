Tonto Dike’s a role model – NCPC boss

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has described Nollywood star, King Tonto Dikeh, as “a role model.” He stated this Thursday in Abuja when King Dikeh paid him a courtesy visit.

Rev. Pam thanked her for her visit, noting that she had come to show the people that she wanted an environment “that is very peaceful so that they could replicate her good efforts.”

“I am proud of you; I see a young woman with zeal and determination to help the society. We welcome you, your types are the kind of people we are looking for,” he said.

The NCPC boss also commended her for standing against drug abuse, cultism and her campaign for peace-building and peaceful co-existence in the country.

He urged her to advocate on behalf of the Commission and convince her colleagues to join forces with the Commission’s peace-building initiatives.

Earlier, King Dikeh had said her visit was to explore ways of partnering with the Commission on its peace-building initiatives, stressing that, “We can partner together on peace.”

She decried the present situation where the nation’s youth “are now vulnerable to political influence.”

“I think with what you are doing in Nigeria, we can partner,” she said,

According to her, there’s the need to address the problem of drug abuse among the youth and find a solution around it by rehabilitating the victims.

King Dikeh pledged her desire to support the NCPC to sponsor intending pilgrims to the Holy Land.