Top La Liga club chase Super Eagles star

According to top Spanish publication Marca, La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have contacted Genk for striker Paul Onuachu.

The Spanish top club would have already contacted the board of Racing Genk for Onuachu, who has also been linked with Premier League club Brighton.

Marca reported Atletico are willing to pay a transfer fee of 20 million Euros, which is believed to be the amount Genk and Onuachu agreed on after both parties signed a new contract till June 2024.

Last summer, Genk demanded for at least 25 Million Euros.



Atletico coach Diego Simeone already has two top strikers with Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez, but the Argentinian would like to add another physically strong player – a target man.

Onuachu, who has been scouted several times by the La Liga champions, already fits that profile.

However, it is not yet clear whether Atlético want to sign Onuachu in January or next summer.

The 27-year-old striker has so far scored 56 goals and made seven assists in 83 games for Genk.

