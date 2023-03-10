Top Nigeria’s financial institution announces massive recruitment *See requirement, how to apply

A Nigerian leading micro finance banks has announced vacant positions for qualified Nigerians across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement on its Twitter account on Friday.

The statement reads, “If you’re ready to join us in powering the dreams of billions of people around the world, come claim your spot

“Business Analysts, location: Lagos, Nigeria.

“Skills and Qualifications years of proven experience in an analytics and systems development capacity

high proficiency with SQL language.

“Experience with a core banking application,

understanding basic accounting and the impact of transactions on the chart of accounts and how these would impact financial reporting.

“Proven analytical abilities, practical experience generating process documentation and reports.

“Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights.

“Preferred qualifications, strong working knowledge of any SQL based database language, proven capabilities in product documentation.

“Excellent presentation skills, experience with accounting and accounting software, proven development of innovative and impactful systems solutions.Extensive experience with data visualisation.

“What to expect in the hiring process. A preliminary phone call with the recruiter; technical interview with a Lead in our engineering team.

How to apply

“Kidlly click on the link below at https://boards.eu.greenhouse.io/moniepoint/jobs/4035033101#app.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

