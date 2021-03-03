TopPro grants sports, education scholarship Odoni

The career 11-year-old football sensation, Isaac Odoni, received a major boost Monday, when he was offered a full sports and education scholarship to secondary school level by TopPro Sports Management Limited.

According to CEO TopPro Sports Management Ayodele Thomas, the gifted lad who was recently signed up by his sports firm was offered the full scholarship to enable him attain his potentials as a footballer.

“Isaac Odoni is unbelievably gifted as a young footballer. And at TopPro management we are renowned for discovering, polishing and ultimately exposing these talents to the football world, ” Thomas explained.

” The scholarship given to Odoni would enable him receive top class football training aimed at helping him achieve his true football potentials, as well as, getting quality education up to secondary school level,” he added.

Thomas who is also the Chairman of Football Intermediaries Association of Nigeria (FIAN), disclosed that the kid sensation has started attracting attentions of scouts from top European teams with the aims of signing him to their academies.