Tor Tiv warns against using youths as thugs

The paramount ruler of Tiv nation, Prof. James Ayatse has warned politicians against using youths as thugs and attack dogs on their opponents to manoeuvre elections in their favour.

Tor Tiv in statement signed by his Media Assistant Mr Freddie Adamgbe and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Makurdi, said the act was demeaning and impoverishing.

He noted that the youths are usually after being used and dumped by politicians, a situation which eventually galvanized them into societal vices.

The Tor Tiv admonished the youths to get themselves prepared for leadership position and caution them against resorting into taking of hard drugs and other criminal tendencies which tend to destroy them saying that the future lies in their hands.

The Tor Tiv, however stressed that to step out of these predicaments, there must be unity of purpose between and amongst Tiv sons and daughters both at home and in the Diaspora.

He vowed to evolve good policies and employ proactive measures to surmount the multifarious challenges confronting Tiv land.

He commended the traditional institution and entire people of the state for standing with governor Samuel Ortom in resisting the planned forceful seizure of and occupation of the Benue valley by herdsmen, saying the plan was evi, hence its defeat.

Prof. Ayatse lauded the humanitarian gestures extended to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) by the Church, Tiv in diaspora, international organizations, public spirited individuals and other donor agencies, appealing that such gestures should be sustained to cushion the effect of the predicaments the IDPs are going through till they are finally returned to their ancestral homes.

The paramount ruler made case for diversification and industrialisation of Tiv land rather than the present scenario where hotel business is the priority of those with financial means.

