Toro politics : Rising above tribal and religious sentiments (2)



Recall that the first episode of this article was published on January 13, 2022, where we highlighted key factors that have continued to endanger the peace and unity of Nigeria, particularly the North where tribe and religion dominate discourse.Toro local government area is bounded by Plateau, Kaduna and Kano states but has waded off of violence despite sharing borders with the states that are victims of conflicts since the return of the fourth Republic in 1999.

Religion and tribal sentiments have made the nation more complex to govern and manage. As it stands today, conflict management has gone beyond being a course of study on which certificate could be earned in the various institutions of higher learning across Nigeria. Most governors, in their own capacities, have practically become conflict managers as a result of the seemingly unwieldy conflicts with which they are regularly confronted in their states.

These ugly narratives and factors have divided Nigeria into a Muslim North and Christian South and reduced the capacity of political aspirants to their faith, tribes and religion, an ugly narratives that we must change if Nigeria is to be on the path towards sustaining the current gains of unity in diversity. This is what gave birth to a divisive political tool used by our political elite tagged Muslim-Muslim and Christian-Christian ticket. We have been a people rotating within this circle of confusion that seems to close all roads to our destination for over 61 years and there is the need to set a pace in the coming national elections.

However, the electorate are doing their best to eradicate this in order to free the country from this carnage but their efforts are away from being realistic because of the delegates system of choosing the party’s flag bearers. The indirect method of choosing the party candidates instead of the direct method has remained a great concern to the common man who needs security, improved living standard, affordable education, functional health care, good road network, electricity, among other necessities.

As Nigeria heads towards the 2023 national elections,Toro local government area is in search of a man whose vision is tilted towards sustaining and harmonising the peaceful coexistence between the Muslim and Christian communities .The focus of an ordinary citizen from Toro has gone beyond just party line but to individuals who will be accountable if elected to represent the good people of Toro federal constituency.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has already began the sell of its nomination forms for all the political offices and in Toro, for instance, untoward development has been largely chalked up to the prevalent tribal politics and religious sentiments. And truth be told, this has robbed the constituency of many blessings. It is instructive for those who are unrepentantly responsible for these anomalies, especially delegates of all the parties, to have a change of heart if the new Toro of our dream must emerge.

As part of the electoral requirements before elections, political parties, PDP inclusive, through their delegates are expected to produce candidates via primary elections in the forthcoming general elections. Party primaries are mostly marred by wanton irregularities across the federation as some of these delegates are hand picked and pocketed to serve a driven political interest.

The delegates become demi-gods, they are at the mercy of the highest bidder, ignore them at your own risk. It was a case of “he who pays the piper dictates the tune. In 2015, Hon. Titus Joshua Sanga lost the party’s ticket to his rival Hon. Shehu Buba Umar now a member of All Progressive Congress (APC. Though, after the primaries many are of the opinion that other factors were penciled as the reasons Sanga lost out even when he was anointed to be the best among his contemporaries. It is now three years down the line with him recontesting the same position and the time to change such narratives is now.

It is not just about the PDP, other parties like the APC must also ensure that credibility and integrity are used to market the aspirants upon whose representation the future of the unborn generations of Toro federal constituency is hinged.To the generations of today, rising beyond politics of tribe and religion is the best way to go in the next elections while many are calling on the delegates to ensure equity, fairness and justice devoid of sentiment. Our prayers are that this time around, the delegates will write the history of Toro federal constituency by selling their ticket where tribe and religion is not the basis.

Danaudi, National President of Arewa Youths Advocate for Peace and Unity Initiative,writes from Bauchi via [email protected].