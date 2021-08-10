Toro youths should stand up and be involved

Dear Toro youths, it’s time to wake up from your deep slumber and get involved in the political affairs of the local government area to change the narrative positively.



Sadly, youths in Toro federal constituency have been turned to violent escalators since the return to democracy. This is because the youths are not actively involved in the local government”s political affairs though the youths constitute a large number of the area’s population.



Despite this large number, the youths are still aloof to politics due the belief that they can’t make it. Therefore, we should note that this belief has taken us very far from achieving our dreams of moving the local government area to greater heights.

We are too aloof to politics in Toro when our population is enough to earn us whatever position we seek in the local government, state and federal levels. Unfortunately, we are being used as political thugs during electioneering.

The painful point is that some youths are being cajoled with lower positions in government to deceive our people to vote for the unscrupulous politicians whose mission is to squander our resources and not upgrade people’s life during campaigns.



For long, we are being recruited by mischievous politicians in the local government area to disrupt elections for their selfish interests and eventually dump us. It’s sad that we are being used as thugs and made to fight each other despite our high productivity.



We sacrifice our lives for them during elections by being engaged in various forms of crimes ranging from ballot box snatching, tampering with election results, killing one another, disrupting election process, among others.

Therefore, let’s stop this barbaric act and get involved in the political affairs of our local government area; we are good to go, and very capable of handling government offices.

Finally, we aren’t made to be thugs but rather to be leaders of today and ambassadors of tomorrow. Together as youths we can put smiles on the faces of the up coming generation in the local government area. Please, let’s stand up and be involved.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama,Toro, Bauchi state07068858665[email protected]