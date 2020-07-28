Total records low performance as revenue declines by 29.3 % 1H

Total Nigeria Plc has released its half year financial result for the period ended June 2020 reporting revenue of N106.7 billion.

The company revenue declined sharply by 29.3 per cent year on year as the measures taken to contain the spread of the Covid 19 pandemic within the period bit deeply into the company performance.

The company also recorded loss before tax of N523.9 million against profit before tax of N202.1 million reported the previous year. The company which reported profit after tax of N130.0 million in the same period of 2019 posted a loss after tax of N537.2 million at the half year result this year.

Financial analysts with United Capital said that the weaker economic activities triggered by the Covid 19 pandemic which sparked a series of strict measures on the movement of people in the second quarter accounted for the woeful performance.

They explained that economic lockdown, cancellation of international and local flights, shutdown of businesses and other public centres, as well as a ban on interstate travel constitutes about 78.5 percent of Total’s revenue.

The company report showed that the harsh operating environment affected it performance as sales to service stations which makes 71.0 per cent of revenue declined by 28.2 per cent year on year to N75.8 billion while its general trade segment (sales to corporate customers excluding Aviation) which accounted for 24.0 per cent , fell by 19.2 per cent year to N25.6 billion while its aviation segment that bring about 5 percent of revenue recorded low performance, declining by 60.7 per cent to N5.3 billion.