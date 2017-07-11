Tottenham Hotspur not for sale – Club

North London Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur has said that it is not in any discussions relating to a takeover off er. Media reports had said US fi rm Iconiq Capital was preparing an off er. Spurs are currently in the process of building a new stadium, and will play games at Wembley Stadium next season. Th e club agreed stadium funding with a trio of banks in May. It says other proposals emerged then, “including bank debt and equity investment”. Th e banks involved in the stadium fi nancing were Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Ltd, Goldman Sachs Bank USA and HSBC bank.

Th e club said in a statement: “Th e board believes this [stadium fi nancing agreement] was the optimum solution in the interests of fans, employees and shareholders and for the continued development of the club.” But it added: “Th e board is not in any discussions relating to a takeover off er for the club.” Demolition of the club’s historic White Hart Lane home started at the end of the 2016-17 season. Th ey plan to have a new 61,000-seater stadium, built on the same site, ready for the 2018-19 season. In the meantime, the club will play home games at Wembley, which they used in the Champions League and Europa League last season. Th e new stadium is expected to cost £750m but will create about 3,500 jobs in the area when it is fi nished, according to the club.