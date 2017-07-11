Sports 

Tottenham Hotspur not for sale – Club

Posted By: Blueprint Newsroom 0 Comment

North London Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur has said that it is not in any discussions relating to a takeover off er. Media reports had said US fi rm Iconiq Capital was preparing an off er. Spurs are currently in the process of building a new stadium, and will play games at Wembley Stadium next season. Th e club agreed stadium funding with a trio of banks in May. It says other proposals emerged then, “including bank debt and equity investment”. Th e banks involved in the stadium fi nancing were Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Ltd, Goldman Sachs Bank USA and HSBC bank.

Th e club said in a statement: “Th e board believes this [stadium fi nancing agreement] was the optimum solution in the interests of fans, employees and shareholders and for the continued development of the club.” But it added: “Th e board is not in any discussions relating to a takeover off er for the club.” Demolition of the club’s historic White Hart Lane home started at the end of the 2016-17 season. Th ey plan to have a new 61,000-seater stadium, built on the same site, ready for the 2018-19 season. In the meantime, the club will play home games at Wembley, which they used in the Champions League and Europa League last season. Th e new stadium is expected to cost £750m but will create about 3,500 jobs in the area when it is fi nished, according to the club.

You May Also Like

Sport to conduct security reviews after Manchester attack

Muhammed Adamu 0

Man City chairman rules out Aguero exit

Muhammed Adamu 0

Messi exit leaves Argentina in turmoil

Muhammed Adamu 0