Tottenham set to hijack Napoli move for Osimhen

Tottenham Hotspur are attempting a late bid to sign Victor Osimhen from French Ligue 1 club Lille.

Osimhen is very close to completing a deal to Serie A club Napoli, but Tottenham Hotspur are showing keen interest in signing the forward.

The 21-year-old recently spent time with Gennaro Gattuso and president Aurelio Laurentiis in a bid to finalise a move to the club.

Tottenham officials are expected to meet Osimhen’s representatives on Wednesday (today) to discuss the move.

Osimhen plans to leave Lille this summer after spending just one season at the club.

He scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Lille in the 2019/20 season.