Touching lives positively is my passion – Shadrach

Idegu Ojonugwa Shadrach, an author and activist, in this interview with SAMSON BENJAMIN, talks about his passion for assisting the less privileged in society. He also bares his mind on next year’s general elections as well as the on-going war between Russia and Ukraine.

You said you are committed to promoting social and moral values; so, what’s your reaction to the war between Russia and Ukraine?

The war is a terrible thing. This has thrown up concerns from across the world. The growth and development of any nation must not be premised only on technology; for me, social advancement is the safest. The whole world is now witnessing how a major super power, one of the world giants of technology, is boldly terrorising another. I think if attention is focused on social advancement, it will be much easier to coordinate things to avoid conflicts of this nature.

However, we pray for peace to be restored in both countries. World leaders should make sure that love, which engenders peaceful co-existence, is sustained. Let us also make sure that the primary purpose of humans on this planet is secured. We know those things that can lead to a crisis and so we should avoid them and embrace dialogue. In this way we can secure one another with love. So, I enjoin the two governments to come to a compromise while I urge other governments to contribute to the end of the crisis between the neighbouring countries. This will definitely prevent a Third World War.

As a seasoned author and activist, tell us about your writings.

Well, I must acknowledge that I love to make the world touch my feelings and understand my mind and heart through my books and articles. I really feel happy when I see people reading my books. When I go into a bookshop and see my books displayed on the shelves I feel heavy tears welling up in my eyes. This alone gives me the courage I need to carry on.

Yeah, the themes of my writings are powerfully transformational, educational, entertaining and motivational/inspirational. And as I said earlier, touching lives positively is my main purpose. So, I am in a very good position to acknowledge my writing journey as a great thing. My political books and articles are a great lift for my writing career. Through them, my political admonitions are heard and, I thank god that they have been widely received even as they have been published in some of Nigeria’s foremost newspapers and international journals.

Do you have any projects at the moment?

Yeah, I am working on three collections of plays for the Peacemaker Movie Industry founded by Dr. Adekusibe Emmanuel Adedeji. I have completed two and the third one is in progress. The movie producer and director is currently working to turn the plays into the movies this year. I am happy to work with that personality; he has really impacted positively on my efforts. I do welcome anyone with such spirit. I trust in God that we will end the project together successfully and my earnest prayers for him and his team are to see them waxing greater by His grace.

So far, which is your happiest day and why?

I can’t really pick any day in my life to be the happiest. What I know is that I am always happy because all my daily encounters have logical and spiritual contributions which I do regard as promoting. In that regard, every day is my happy day. I take it as a happier day when people acknowledge my contributions to humanity and so my happiest day must be that day that people gather to celebrate my legacy in humanity. So, it can be during my lifetime or after my transition even though I don’t believe in the concept of death.

Your recent articles dwell much on politics and most of the points raised are referenced to the nation’s politics. What is your take on the 2023 general elections scheduled to be held next year?

My happiness will be to experience free and fair elections. Nigeria is old enough to conduct credible elections. President Muhammadu Buhari has enough experience to ensure credible polls. I enjoin our youths to work together to see how they can be in leadership positions. They have the capacity to do that. Let us come together to do that.

You show so much concern on politics; do you have any plan to join politics in the future?

Although politics is not my primary call, having secured my primary call as a writer and an activist, I have time in the future to join politics. Changing lives for the better is my earthly purpose as I earlier stated. So, if I see that politics will promote that purpose more, I may join it.