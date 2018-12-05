 Tourism: Nigeria compiling list of festivals nationwide – Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said his Ministry would soon produce a compendium of the festivals across the country as part of efforts to boost tourism and showcase the country’s diverse cultures.

In a statement by the minister’s Special Assistant, Segun Adeyemi, said Mohammed disclosed this in Istanbul, Turkey, on Monday while speaking at the ongoing 3rd UNWTO/UNESCO World Conference on Tourism and Culture, jointly organized by the two UN agencies.

He said with more than 365 festivals across Nigeria, the country can organize one festival per day all year round, thus boosting domestic and international tourism.

Mohammed said Nigeria’s ethnic groups are rooted in their cultures, which they showcase through different festivals like Durbar, New Yam Festival, Eyo and Masquerades, just to mention a few.

He said governments at all levels in Nigeria are striving hard to encourage the festivals in their domains, while the federal government is providing the enabling environment to showcase the various festivals.

The Minister said the Abuja Carnival is particularly designed to enable the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to showcase the country’s cultural diversity which he described as a source of unity among the country’s more than 250 ethnic groups.

